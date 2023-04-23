Overcast 60°

Land Rover Driver, 35, Killed In Crash Outside Of NJ Irish Pub

A 35-year-old man was killed when he was sideswiped by a turning vehicle, sending his car into a utility pole in Mercer County, authorities said.

Killarney’s Publick House
Killarney’s Publick House Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Joseph Celinski was heading north on Whitehorse-Merceville Road in Hamilton, when he was struck by a 39-year-old Honda driver turning out of Killarney’s Publick House around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, Hamilton police said.

The vehicles side swiped and Celinski's Land Rover was off the road and struck a utility pole, while the Honda came to a rest in the road, police said.

Celinski was pronounced dead at the scene while the Honda driver was hospitalized for evaluation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Hamilton PD's traffic unit at 609-581-4000.

