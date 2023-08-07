Restaurateurs Join Forces To Open Tex-Mex Sports Bar In North Jersey

Lakeview Sports Bar & Grill, located at 311 Rt. 46 in Budd Lake, held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, August 5:

Launched by the owners of Taste of Italy in Hackettstown, Frank’s Trattoria in Byram, and Pezzo Pizza One in Newton, the eatery offers a wide range of traditional burgers.

The menu also features Tex-Mex favorites like chicken, beef, and carnitas tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, chimichangas, fajitas, and more. Vegetarian options are available.

Looking for something a bit more upscale? Try the surf and turf with lobster, the pineapple teriyaki salmon, or a classic Texas bone-in steak — each served with two scrumptious sides.

Don’t forget to sip on one of the bar’s curated cocktails, like the Lakeview Margarita or the Mediterranean Mule, while enjoying some tunes from local DJs.

Rotating specials are coming soon, as are delivery services, the restaurant’s website says.

The eatery is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and stays open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Follow Lakeview Sports Bar & Grill on Facebook for more updates.

