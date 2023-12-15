Laborer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Preteen In Midland Parik

Luis Saul Yanez, a 29-year-old Mexican national who lives in the borough, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday, Dec. 15.

He was arrested four days earlier on charges of sexual assault by contact and child endangerment through sexual conduct, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said an investigation of Yanez began when Midland Park police alerted his Special Victims Unit on Sept. 26 to a single alleged incident.

He didn't elaborate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.