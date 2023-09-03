Labor Day Weekend Blaze Doused In Norwood

The borough's bravest responded to the call at 5 Meadow Court at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, after the contents of a trash can apparently caught fire.

They were assisted by their colleagues from Closter, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Old Tappan, Orangeburg and Tappan.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked down and under control in under a half hour, keeping it from spreading from the garage into the house.

No injuries were reported.

An official cause hasn’t yet been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.