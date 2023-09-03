A Few Clouds 83°

Labor Day Weekend Blaze Doused In Norwood

Firefighters made quick work of a Labor Day weekend blaze that spread to a Norwood resident's garage.

Norwood firefighters responded to the call at 5 Meadow Court at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Jerry DeMarco
The borough's bravest responded to the call at 5 Meadow Court at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, after the contents of a trash can apparently caught fire.

They were assisted by their colleagues from Closter, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Old Tappan, Orangeburg and Tappan.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked down and under control in under a half hour, keeping it from spreading from the garage into the house.

No injuries were reported.

An official cause hasn’t yet been released.

