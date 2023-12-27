NJ Man Used Axe, Battery-Operated Pole Saw To Kill Dad On Christmas Eve, Complaint Says

A blood-covered axe and battery-operated pole saw were found near 61-year-old Gregory Meyer’s body at the Old Denville Road home he shared with his son, around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, according to an affidavit for probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

Meyer's body was found in the basement with wounds to the left leg, head, fingers, and hands. His 33-year-old son, Kyle, was later charged in the incident after having been captured in Paterson.

Kyle’s grandmother — who also lived in the home — told police that she was alone with the pair around 12:50 p.m. and heard the father and son “yelling, followed by screams, and then quiet,” according to the records.

She then contacted Kyle’s aunt, who also lived with the family and arrived home to see Kyle driving away before finding Gregory in the basement, the complaint says.

A trail of blood led from the elder Meyer's body in the basement, up the stairs, and into Kyle's bedroom, police paperwork says.

Gregory Meyer had wounds on his left leg consistent with being struck by an axe, and wounds to his head, fingers, and hands, consistent with coming in contact with the pole saw at the scene, the police papers say.

Fabric on the pole saw was consistent with it also having come in contact with contact with the back of a jacket the Gregory Meyer had been wearing, the affidavit says.

Kyle declined to provide a statement to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Boonton Township Police Department at 973-402-4000, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

