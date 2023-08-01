Fair 75°

Korean Fried Chicken Franchise Plots North Jersey Expansion

Fans of Korean fried chicken in North Jersey will be 매우 흥분 by this news. 

Bonchon
Bonchon Photo Credit: Powers Brand Communications
Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken franchise, announced a planned expansion in Hudson, Union and Morris counties. The franchisee, Seung Kim, said he is currently searching for specific sites for the fried chicken joints and an opening date has not been announced.

Bonchon has more than 122 locations in the United States, including spots in Midland Park, Hackensack, Fort Lee, Lodi, Nutley, Parsippany, and Union.

Bonchon was started in South Korea in 2002 before opening in the US in 2006. It is known for its chicken wings and Korean dishes like bibimap, chicken katsu and japchae.

