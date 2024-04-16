Fourth Body Recovered From Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Unified Command said only that the body was that of a construction worker presumed dead in the collapse on Tuesday, March 26. The body was recovered Sunday, April 14.

The victim will not be identified at the family's request but was positively identified on Monday, April 15 by the medical examiner.

On Friday, April 5, divers located the body of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38, from the Patapsco River, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. The bodies of 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera were recovered from a red pickup truck about 25 feet under water in the Patapsco River, near the middle span of the bridge on March 27.

All six of the workers were employed by Brawner Builders, and plunged off the bridge in the 1:30 a.m. collapse Tuesday, March 26. They're all presumed dead, the Coast Guard previously said.

Meanwhile, members of the FBI boarded the Dali — the ship that struck the bridge causing its deadly crumble — on Monday, joining the investigation, the Washington Post reports.

