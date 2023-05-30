Kendra Scott Opens At Westfield Garden State Plaza

The fashion designer and jeweler opened a new retail store at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. This is the second Kendra Scott store in New Jersey, following the opening of a location in Short Hills in 2019.

The Paramus location officially opened on Friday, May 26 and a grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of June 9. The 1400-square-foot location features a color bar, allowing people to design their own jewelry and an onsite engraving machine.

