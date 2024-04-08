Family Therapist Killed In Crash Mourned By Rowan Sorority Sisters

Karina Castillo, of Pine Hill, died in the accident that left five others hurt on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton Township on Wednesday, April 3.

More than $23,000 had been raised for her daughter, Graciela, and partner Joe on a GoFundMe launched by her sorority sisters of Lamda Tau Omega's Rowan University chapter.

The campaign says Castillo was a family therapist and marriage counselor in Vineland, who also worked for NJ's Department of Child & Protective Services.

"Your impact reached countless lives, touching many deeply and leaving an unforgettable mark of love and kindness," according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Lambda Tau Omega Sorority Inc Nyris Psi Chapter.

