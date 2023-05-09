Kale, Spinach, Collard Green Products Sold In NJ Subject To Listeria Recall

Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling three brands of Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand kale, spinach, and collard green products after a random sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division.

Items subject to the recall were distributed to retailers and distributors in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported, and no other products are subject to the recall.

Lancaster Foods is now working collaboratively with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the recall, according to the company

Affected products:

Robinson Fresh kale greens in 16-ounce bags with a UPC code of “0-95829-60015-9;”

Robinson Fresh kale greens in a 32-ounce bag with a UPC code of “0-95829-60016-6;"

Robinson Fresh collard greens in 16-ounce bags;

Lancaster chopped kale in four-ounce bags;

Giant curly leaf spinach in 8-ounce bags with a UPC code of “6-88267-09813-0;”

Giant collard greens in 16-ounce bags with a UPC code of “6-88267-05311-5

“The safety and integrity of products distributed by Lancaster Foods are a top priority and taken very seriously,” federal officials said. “Lancaster Foods regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.”

People who are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments are at a higher risk for severe Listeria illness.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

