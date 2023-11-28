Fair 34°

Justin Sassaman Of Alexandria Dies, 2 Months

Hunterdon County is in mourning for Justin Howard Sassaman, a 2-month-old boy who died at home in Alexandria Township on Saturday, Nov. 18.

<p>Justin Sassaman died at 2 months old.</p>

 Photo Credit: Canva/Osobystist
Valerie Musson
Born in Raritan Township, Justin leaves behind his loving parents, Jenny Rae Sassaman and Tyler J. Gatlin, his obituary says. 

He is also survived by his cherished siblings, Logan Sassaman, Joseph Papa, Leon Gatlin, and Tyler Gatlin, Jr.; his Maternal grandparents, Ray A. and Kat J. Sassaman; uncle, Jason H. Sassaman, and cousin Ty Ellis.

A celebration of Justin’s life will be planned for a later date. Donations were being made in Justin’s loving memory to the Sassaman family.

Click here to view the full obituary of Justin Howard Sassaman.

