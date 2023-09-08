'Just Take Me To Jail,' Man With Meth Tells North Jersey Cops

Officers found Cody Zeigler, 27, sitting on the hood of an unmarked vehicle at the Hackettstown Police Department around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, they said.

Zeigler remarked, “just take me to jail,” before pointing to a pipe with suspected meth residue that he put on the vehicle’s hood, according to police.

He was then arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Zeigler was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

.

.

Those suffering from substance use disorder can access hotlines and treatment directories at the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.