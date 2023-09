Police responding to the intersection of Center Street and Park Place on a call of a sick or injured person found the unresponsive man around 5:25 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

He had jumped from a building’s balcony across from New Jersey Performing Arts Center and pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

