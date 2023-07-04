Light Rain 79°

SHARE

July 4th Forecast: Lightning Strikes Greatest Danger In Storms Targeting East Coast

Another round of severe thunderstorms could spoil the Fourth of July for revelers along the East Coast, meteorologists warn.

July 4th thunderstorms.
July 4th thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Nearly all of New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and the southeastern-most parts of Pennsylvania are at risk for flooding downpours, lightning strikes, 55 mph winds and even hail in the mid-to-late afternoon, meteorologists at AccuWeather and the National Weather Service warn.

The greatest risk to those spending time outside on July 4th is lightning strikes, AccuWeather says.

"As a general rule, experts say if distant thunder can be heard, there is a risk of a lightning strike in the vicinity," reads the latest weather forecast.

Highs will be in the 90s with scattered afternoon showers possible.

Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6, will be mostly sunny with a high of 90, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE