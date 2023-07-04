July 4th Forecast: Lightning Strikes Greatest Danger In Storms Targeting East Coast

Nearly all of New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and the southeastern-most parts of Pennsylvania are at risk for flooding downpours, lightning strikes, 55 mph winds and even hail in the mid-to-late afternoon, meteorologists at AccuWeather and the National Weather Service warn.

The greatest risk to those spending time outside on July 4th is lightning strikes, AccuWeather says.

"As a general rule, experts say if distant thunder can be heard, there is a risk of a lightning strike in the vicinity," reads the latest weather forecast.

Highs will be in the 90s with scattered afternoon showers possible.

Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6, will be mostly sunny with a high of 90, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

