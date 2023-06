July 4th Fireworks In North Jersey

If you're looking to celebrate by watching fireworks displays, you've got plenty of options across North Jersey.

Here are fireworks events to catch in the area this weekend (many are day-long events but this list is just for fireworks):

Allendale, Crestwood Lake, Tuesday, July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clifton, Clifton Stadium, $3 per person, fireworks at dusk

Denville, Gardner Field, Tuesday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Dover, Hamilton Field Complex, Monday, July 3, fireworks at dusk, adults $4, students $3, seniors $1.

East Hanover, Lurker Park, Tuesday, July 4, festivities begin at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth, Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park, Tuesday, July 4, fireworks at dusk

Hackensack, Foschini Park/River Street, Tuesday July 4 at 9 p.m.

Jersey City, Montgomery Street and Exchange Place, Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Oradell, Memorial Field, Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Paramus, Cliff Generelli Sports Complex, Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m.

Ramsey, Finch Park on Saturday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Ridgefield Park, Veterans Park, Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Rutherford, Memorial Field, Saturday, July 1, festivities star at 7 p.m.

Saddle Brook, Otto C. Pehle Park, Monday, July 3, fireworks at dusk

Vernon, Mountain Creek Resort, Tuesday, July 4, fireworks at nightfall, $20 per car

