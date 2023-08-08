Judges Refuse To Free Dominican National From Clifton Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A 19-year-old Dominican national from Clifton has remained held after being charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen.

Judges in Paterson have refused to release Handerson Lantigua since his arrest last month by detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office following a referral from Clifton police, records show.

Lantigua was charged on July 12 with sexual assault involving a victim under 13 years old, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual conduct. He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then.

Federal immigration authorities apparently aren't questioning Lantigua's residency status. As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, ICE hadn't sought any detainers to keep him jailed if a local judge tries to order his release.

