Jonas Brother Stops By North Jersey Ice Cream Shop

The Stirling Fountain on Main Avenue in Stirling commemorated his visit with several selfies and a social media post on Sunday, July 2:

“Look who stopped by the shop,” reads the post.

“The Stirling Fountain is Jonas Brother approved! Come back soon @kevinjonas!”

A native of Wyckoff, Kevin now lives in Denville with his two daughters and wife.

He appeared with the band in a new segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in April and is hitting the road for a national tour next month.

