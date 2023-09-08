Jimmy Fallon 'Feels So Bad' After Scathing Report Alleging 'Toxic Workplace'

"It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad," 48-year-old Fallon apparently said on an all-hands Zoom call, Rolling Stone reports. "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you."

In an exposé published Thursday, Sept. 7, 16 current and former Tonight Show staff members paint a darker picture of the 48-year-old dad, shattering his reputation as one of America’s most likeable celebrities.

The employees, who worked as production members, office staff, and writers, allege that the Tonight Show set has been a “toxic workplace” for years, with Fallon often acting erratically and berating and belittling them, according to the report.

They went on to describe their behind-the-scenes experience as a tense and “pretty glum atmosphere,” blaming both Fallon and a series of ever-changing showrunners. They’re often afraid of Fallon’s “outbursts” and unexpected behavior, they told Rolling Stone.

Two employees referenced an incident in which Fallon scolded a crew member who was in charge of cue cards in the middle of taping a segment with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, describing the moment as “uncomfortable.” The scene grew so awkward that Seinfeld told Fallon to apologize to the staffer.

Fallon also has a habit of showing up to work drunk, with multiple staffers reportedly smelling alcohol on his breath, employees told Rolling Stone, referencing one particular incident in 2017 when Fallon appeared confused after making changes to his jokes during a rehearsal.

“He couldn’t remember he had just crossed it out himself,” the employee told the outlet. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he [seems] drunk. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. This could be awful — this could be the end of the show right here.’”

Fallon denied drinking on the job in a New York Times profile published in 2017 after the New York Post ran a story the year prior alleging that NBC executives were concerned about his drinking.

Employees told Rolling Stone that they’re hopeful their coming forward will lead to long-term, positive changes in the show’s work environment, and that they want NBC and Fallon to be held accountable.

Fallon rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, making his debut in 1998 and remaining for the next six years.

He later hosted Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on NBC from 2009 to 2014 before taking over Tonight Show hosting duties following Jay Leno’s retirement.

Click here to read the full report from Rolling Stone.

