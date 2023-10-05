Jersey Shore TikToker Alix Earle Rubs Elbows With Celebs At Paris Fashion Week

The Monmouth County native who graduated high school from Red Bank Catholic was among some of the biggest names in the world attending Paris Fashion Week.

We're talking Paris and Nicky Hilton, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Chamberlin, Kendall Jenner, Kris Kardashian, Laverne Cox, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Earle attended the Miu Miu show wearing nothing other than Miu Miu. She posted a TikTok on Tuesday, Oct. 3 explaining why she definitely was not limping.

The video had 5.9M views as of Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The 22-year-old NJ fashionista rose to fame thanks to social media, posting Get Ready With Me videos as a student at the University of Miami. She has amassed nearly 6M followers on TikTok and 3.1M followers on Instagram.

Earle was ranked No. 42 on the Forbes list of Top Creators of 2023, and is reportedly worth $4 million.

These days, Earle lives in Miami and hosts the Hot Mess podcast.

