Jersey Shore Swimmer, 19, Dies Week After Rescue

Colin Martin, 19, of New York, was swimming to the shore of the Kent Avenue beach in Bradley Beach when he was rescued.

“The medics worked on him and were able to get a pulse back,” Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida told NJ Advance Media last week.

Martin was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until his death, authorities said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Colin Martin,” Bradley Beach Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.