Jersey Shore Nurse Battling For Her Life With Kidney Ailments Seeks Donor Match

Taylor Brazenor has been fighting Primary Hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) her entire life but has recently hit a wall, said her sister, Alison Way of Tuckerton.

Brazenor, a nurse at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center and a substitute nurse for Pinelands Regional School District in Ocean County, was placed on a kidney transplant list in November 2021.

She is still waiting for one.

In the meantime, Brazenor's sister launched a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Taylor is hospitalized at AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center City Division and is awaiting transfer to a Philadelphia hospital for a higher level of care, her sister says.

She may need both a liver and kidney transplant simultaneously, her sister said.

"Taylor will be out of work for the unforeseeable future and needs financial assistance for piling medical bills," her sister wrote.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

