Jersey Shore Aquarium Society Founding Member Drowns Snorkeling On Family Vacation

While snorkeling in San Solomon Springs at Balmorhea State Park in Texas, Edward Manchin, 82, of Dripping Springs, TX, went under water and did not re-emerge, CBS7 says citing state police.

Moments later, Gary Wong, 56, of East Brunswick — Manchin's son-in-law — went under, too. Both Manchin and Wong were rescued from the water but ultimately died at an area hospital, the outlet says.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Wong’s family says he leaves behind his wife, Jeanne Wong, and children, Olivia and Grayson.

“Gary will always be remembered for: his love of tennis, being an ‘a-fish-ionado,’ his creative eye and passion for his work, and his willingness to help a friend in need,” campaign founders Josephine and Romyr Dominique said. “Gary would go anywhere on earth and spot an old friend or instantly make a new one. He will be deeply missed.”

The Jersey Shore Aquarium Society mourned Wong's loss on Facebook, noting he was a devoted hobbyist since the early 1990s, when the club was first founded.

"Many of you don't even know it but this club probably wouldn't exist without his hard work as shoreline editor, exchange editor, advertising and club photography that Gary has done over the years," JSAS writes." There is so much behind the scenes things this creative genius does to allow the club to run and its an understatement to say that without him, there will be a deep dark void within our club."

Grayson and Livi were commonplace at JSAS events, always happy to help, grinning ear-to-ear, the club said.

"It goes without saying that we are going to miss him so much and I cant even imagine the pain you both feel... We all love you Gary and will miss you more than you would have ever known."

Click here to donate to the Wong family and here for more from CBS7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.