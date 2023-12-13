Jersey City Taqueria Among Best In America For Tamales: Yelp

Taqueria Downtown, at 236 Grove St., was named as having the best tamales according to Yelp. For the uninitiated, tamales are a corn based dough filled with delicacies like chicken or pork or vegetables, wrapped in a banana leaf or corn husk and then steamed.

"I have not been able to find tamales on any other Mexican restaurant in the NYC area except here," said one Yelp reviewer. "The tamales are delicious, my favorite is the jalapeño one."

"The food was authentic and very flavorful," said another Yelp reviewer. "My favorite had to be the ground beef taco and the pork tamale."

