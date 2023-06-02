Jersey City Mom Killed In Five-Car Crash Left Behind Young Twins, Teens

A fundraiser has been created to assist with funeral expenses and to help Milow's children in the aftermath of her death. She was the mother of a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and two 17-month-old twins.

"Desiree was beloved by her family, friends, church family and members of the community," Tamala Young, who organized the fundraiser said. "Desiree was generous, loving and quick witted. She will be sorely missed by many that knew and loved her."

As of Friday, June 2, more than $2,800 has been raised. A funeral for Milow will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at Mt. Pisgah AME Church in Jersey City and she will be buried at Bayview Cemetery.

Milow's Chevy Tahoe collided with the five cars along Garfield Avenue between Danforth Avenue and Wegman Parkway, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said. Additionally, five people were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with unknown injuries, Suarez said.

The accident remains under investigation. To view the fundraiser, click here.

