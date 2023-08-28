Jersey City Man With Mental Health History Shot By Police

Officers responded to an EMS call for assistance at a home on Randolph Avenue, near Garfield Avenue, in the Bergen-Lafayette section of the city shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, according to a release issued by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office.

An officer ended up firing his weapon, wounding a man identified by his family in various news reports as Andrew Jerome Washington, 52.

Washington had been shot by police in another incident 12 years ago, loved ones said.

He was rushed this time to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m., the release issued late Sunday says.

Family members told multiple TV news outlets that they weren't expecting tactical officers because Washington was having a mental health crisis.

Washington wasn't violent, they said. He just had a "terrible illness" -- schizophrenia and bipolar disorder -- and had been talking loudly to himself and banging on the walls lately.

They said they'd expected a crisis response team from the medical center but got police in tactical gear instead.

They next thing they knew, two shots had been fired, they said.

An aunt said police should have been "more compassionate and understanding" and fired pellets instead of bullets.

Police say they used a Taser before Williams charged at officers and was shot.

State law and his office's own guidelines require the state attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The goal is to "promote the fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters," Platkin has said.

Once the investigation by his Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results will be presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” he said.

This will include all footage recorded by police body cameras and Tasers -- which will first be shared with Washington's family before they're made public – along with autopsy results, any other type of video that may have been recorded and interviews with the officers and civilian witnesses.

“An officer may use deadly force in New Jersey when the officer reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” Platkin said.

