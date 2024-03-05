Pennsylvania Man Who Purchased Human Body Parts On Facebook Sentenced

Jeremy Pauley, originally of Enola, Cumberland County but most recently of Thompson, Susquehanna County, has been sentenced to two years of probation for his role in a national illegal human body parts selling scheme involving a funeral home and the Harvard morgue, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since authorities received a call about "suspicious activity" at his former home located in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, 2022, as Daily Voice initially reported.

The following items seized from his home during the investigation according to the affidavit of probable cause were: human brains, heart, livers, bones, hair, skin, teeth, a nipple, and lungs.

"The human remains were found in Enola, Arkansas, and Scranton and were being sold on Facebook for monetary gain," the police said, and the USDOJ reiterated in the federal indictment.

On Jan. 8, 2024, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor abuse of a corpse; all other charges in Pennsylvania were dismissed as part of a plea deal, as detailed in an updated court docket.

Pauley has already pleaded guilty in federal court for the charges of interstate transport of stolen property and conspiracy to interstate transport of stolen property, as shown in federal court records.

On March 4, 2024, the federal case was continued, and an order to hear any of Pauley's objections to the case was set for April 8, 2024. Check back here for updates when he is federally sentenced.

