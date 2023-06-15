Mostly Cloudy 77°

'Jeopardy!' Host Rallies Around Cat At North Jersey Animal Shelter

On "Call Me Kat," Mayim Bialik  loved helping cats. Now she's using her platform to help an ailing cat in North Jersey.

Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik Photo Credit: Sam Barron
Bialik, who also hosts "Jeopardy!" announced to her 4.7 million followers on Instagram she is raising money for the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Bergen County on behalf of a cat named Scooter, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat that was found in Paterson, via Waggle.

The Animal Refuge, located in Oakland, is looking to raise $2,000 for emergency surgery for Scooter. Scooter has two wounds near his face, one on his shoulder and one on his leg, the shelter said. His wounds need to be debrided and then surgically repaired.

Bialik, who plans to match any donations made to Waggle, said any excess funds will be donated to other pets. 

"Despite his condition and obvious pain, Scooter remains extremely friendly, bright and alert, still hopeful for better days to come," the shelter wrote on Instagram.

To view the fundraiser, click here. 

