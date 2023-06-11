Jealous Husband Kills Wife's Lover Then Himself In Newark Murder-Suicide: Sources

Terrance Carroll, 51, killed Isaiah Cobb, 33, of Hillside, before turning the gun on himself around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the 100 block of Shephard Avenue in Newark, according to Daily Voice sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene while Carroll was pronounced dead at the hospital. Carroll's wife was also hospitalized after he assaulted her, according to sources.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and though no arrests have been made, there appears to be no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

