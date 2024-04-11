JCP&L Will Trim Trees Along 3,400 Miles Of Power Lines To Reduce Outages

JCP&L will clear trees as part of a $32.5 million plan to prevent power outages during severe weather, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, Apr. 10. It's the first part of an annual $1.5 million increase in tree-trimming costs as part of a settlement with the state Board of Public Utilities.
JCP&L also said it will spend $2.5 million more in each of the next five years to expand trimming zones along 18 high-priority circuits throughout north and central New Jersey.
"Falling trees and branches are the number one cause of power outages for our customers in New Jersey," said JCP&L president Jim Fakult. "Our year-round tree-trimming efforts are one of the most effective proactive steps we can take to help ensure safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to our customers, especially as we move into the summer storm season."
Crews have already cut trees along more than 638 miles of power lines since Monday, Jan. 1. JCP&L expected to trim along 3,419 miles by the end of 2024.
The tree-trimming program also includes inspecting growth near power lines to make sure trees remain healthy after they're cut while creating more space around electrical equipment. JCP&L hires certified forestry contractors to trim trees.
JCP&L will conduct tree-trimming in these areas:
- Burlington County
- Chesterfield
- Mansfield
- New Hanover
- North Hanover
- Pemberton
- Springfield
- Wrightstown
- Hunterdon County
- Alexandria
- Clinton
- Delaware Township
- East Amwell
- Flemington
- Frenchtown
- Holland Township
- Kingwood
- Lebanon
- Milford
- Readington
- Stockton
- Tewksbury
- West Amwell
- Mercer County
- East Windsor
- Hightstown
- Middlesex County
- Cranbury
- Laurence Harbor
- Monroe
- Old Bridge
- Monmouth County
- Aberdeen
- Asbury Park
- Avon-by-the-Sea
- Bradley Beach
- Englishtown
- Howell
- Manalapan
- Matawan
- Neptune Township
- Neptune City
- Ocean Township
- Wall
- Morris County
- Chatham Borough
- Chatham Township
- Chester
- Denville
- Harding
- Long Hill
- Madison
- Mountain Lakes
- Mt. Olive
- Parsippany-Troy Hills
- Ocean County
- Beachwood
- Berkeley
- Brick
- Island Heights
- Jackson
- Lakehurst
- Lakewood
- Manchester
- Plumsted
- Point Pleasant Borough
- South Toms River
- Toms River
- Passaic County
- Ringwood
- Wanaque
- Wayne
- Somerset County
- Bernards
- Bernardsville
- Bridgewater
- Far Hills
- Peapack-Gladstone
- Warren Township
- Sussex County
- Andover Borough
- Andover Township
- Byram
- Franklin
- Fredon
- Frelinghuysen
- Green Township
- Stillwater
- Walpack
- Union County
- Berkeley Heights
- Springfield
- Summit
- Warren County
- Allamuchy
- Blairstown
- Hardwick
- Hope
- Independence
- Knowlton
- Washington
Crews are also using the tree-trimming program to remove ash trees that have been decimated by invasive insects called emerald ash borers. More than 53,000 dead or dying ash trees have been cut down since 2017, most of which were in north New Jersey.
Customers are notified when work will be performed along nearby JCP&L rights-of-way. Foresters also teach people living near equipment about the importance of maintaining their trees.
You can report a tree posing a risk to power lines or electrical equipment on the JCP&L website.
