JCP&L Will Trim Trees Along 3,400 Miles Of Power Lines To Reduce Outages

JCP&L will clear trees as part of a $32.5 million plan to prevent power outages during severe weather, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, Apr. 10. It's the first part of an annual $1.5 million increase in tree-trimming costs as part of a settlement with the state Board of Public Utilities.

JCP&L also said it will spend $2.5 million more in each of the next five years to expand trimming zones along 18 high-priority circuits throughout north and central New Jersey.

"Falling trees and branches are the number one cause of power outages for our customers in New Jersey," said JCP&L president Jim Fakult. "Our year-round tree-trimming efforts are one of the most effective proactive steps we can take to help ensure safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to our customers, especially as we move into the summer storm season."

Crews have already cut trees along more than 638 miles of power lines since Monday, Jan. 1. JCP&L expected to trim along 3,419 miles by the end of 2024.

The tree-trimming program also includes inspecting growth near power lines to make sure trees remain healthy after they're cut while creating more space around electrical equipment. JCP&L hires certified forestry contractors to trim trees.

JCP&L will conduct tree-trimming in these areas:

Burlington County

Chesterfield



Mansfield



New Hanover



North Hanover



Pemberton



Springfield



Wrightstown

Hunterdon County

Alexandria



Clinton



Delaware Township



East Amwell



Flemington



Frenchtown



Holland Township



Kingwood



Lebanon



Milford



Readington



Stockton



Tewksbury



West Amwell

Mercer County

East Windsor



Hightstown

Middlesex County

Cranbury



Laurence Harbor



Monroe



Old Bridge

Monmouth County

Aberdeen



Asbury Park



Avon-by-the-Sea



Bradley Beach



Englishtown



Howell



Manalapan



Matawan



Neptune Township



Neptune City



Ocean Township



Wall

Morris County

Chatham Borough



Chatham Township



Chester



Denville



Harding



Long Hill



Madison



Mountain Lakes



Mt. Olive



Parsippany-Troy Hills

Ocean County

Beachwood



Berkeley



Brick



Island Heights



Jackson



Lakehurst



Lakewood



Manchester



Plumsted



Point Pleasant Borough



South Toms River



Toms River

Passaic County

Ringwood



Wanaque



Wayne

Somerset County

Bernards



Bernardsville



Bridgewater



Far Hills



Peapack-Gladstone



Warren Township

Sussex County

Andover Borough



Andover Township



Byram



Franklin



Fredon



Frelinghuysen



Green Township



Stillwater



Walpack

Union County

Berkeley Heights



Springfield



Summit

Warren County

Allamuchy



Blairstown



Hardwick



Hope



Independence



Knowlton



Washington

Crews are also using the tree-trimming program to remove ash trees that have been decimated by invasive insects called emerald ash borers. More than 53,000 dead or dying ash trees have been cut down since 2017, most of which were in north New Jersey.

Customers are notified when work will be performed along nearby JCP&L rights-of-way. Foresters also teach people living near equipment about the importance of maintaining their trees.

You can report a tree posing a risk to power lines or electrical equipment on the JCP&L website.

