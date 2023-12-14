Sudden Death Of NJ High Schooler Prompts Outpouring Of Support

Jayson Lee Cugliari of Forked River had just been accepted to the college of his choice, Stockton University. He was working and getting ready for Christmas, according to a GoFundMe page.

The senior at Lacey Township High School was killed in a car accident on Dec. 9.

Jayson worked at the Goddard School in Forked River where he was adored by students and staff. "He loved being around children," his obituary said. "Working with children was his passion."

He was an "exceptional" student and friendly person who enjoyed being around children, his obituary notes.

"Every time he walked into a room; the atmosphere would brighten with his smile always lighting up the room," the GoFundMe said. "He was one of the friendliest people you would have ever met. Wherever he went, Jayson made friends."

He is survived by his parents, John and Krystal Cugliari; sisters Katelynn and Isabella; brothers John and Kristian, grandparents Karen and Gary Gassert and John and Gulia Cugliari; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins, his obit notes.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Riggs Funeral Home in Forked River. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius the Tenth Roman Catholic Church. Cremation is private.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here for his complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.