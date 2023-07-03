Jackpot! North Jersey Lotto Players Win Big

A lotto player in Passaic County was very lucky in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Friday, June 30. One ticket sold at The Greeting Place in Clifton matched all five numbers, netting the charmed winner $140,818.

The winning numbers were: 15, 16, 35, 38 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Saturday, July 1, brought more fortune as a one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the white balls and the Power Ball, winning a lotto player in Bergen County $50,000.

That ticket was sold at Meadowlands Wine & Liquor in Wood Ridge. The winning numbers were: 04, 17, 35, 49, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Power Play was 2X.

