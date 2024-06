The pre-dawn crash closed all lanes of Route 80's local eastbound lanes at Exit 65.

Hackensack firefighters said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the ramp from Route 17 south. Responders found the tractor trailer on its side, with a load of peat moss soil spilled on the shoulder.

No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on scene as the trailer was unloaded. New Jersey State Police were investigating.

