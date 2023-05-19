It's Taco Time In Bergen County

Itzep, who lives in Englewood Cliffs, recently opened Taco Time, a fast casual Mexican restaurant in Norwood. Itzep has more than 20 years of experience in the food industry and said he plans on serving up classic Mexican specialties like tacos, burritos, fajitas and tostadas.

Itzep hails from Mexico and it's where most of his family is from. He said it's very important to be able to connect people with the food from his homeland.

"We're using recipes passed down from generations," Itzep said. "It means a lot to my family. We hope this food connects people with Mexican culture."

This is Itzep's first time owning a restaurant and he said it is very exciting to be open.

"It's very time consuming and I know there is a lot of work to be done," Itzep said. "I want to be make sure my food is the highest quality with clean and fresh ingredients."

The restaurant is filled with decorations. Itzep said his goal was to make Taco Time look like something you'd see on an old street in a small town in Mexico.

"People are going to feel like they are transported," Itzep said. "The food is going to make people go wow and want to come back.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.