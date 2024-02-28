It's Always Sunny In Hoboken: Rob McElhenney Serves Up Whiskey Shots

Rob McElhenney, who co-created and stars in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," visited two bars and a Shoprite in Hoboken on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The actor was in town to promote his new Irish-American whiskey, Four Walls, which he crafted with his "Always Sunny" co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

McElhenney tended bar at Wicked Wolf as they hosted a tasting of the whiskey.

In keeping with tradition at the Hoboken bar, he also popped confetti.

He also visited The Ainsworth, where he appeared to enjoy a burger and fries, and also tend bar, serving up shots of the whiskey.

Before he tended bar, McElhenney visited Shoprite, where he signed bottles of Four Walls.

