Vince Vaughn Paterson Mayor's Doppleganger? That's What He Says

The "Wedding Crashers" star has been popping up in the area amid filming for the upcoming movie "Nonna's."

His latest stop? Paterson.

"THE WEDDING CRASHER!" said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, who shared a photo with the actor to Facebook.

"Vince Vaughn is literally a Giant among men! He's 6'5 and has a larger than life personality. It was a pleasure to finally meet someone who some people say is my doppelganger.

"We are profoundly grateful that he picked Paterson to film his upcoming movie. #GreatFalls #GreatFilming."

That's right. Apparently scenes from the iconic Great Falls, which was famously in "The Sopranos," will be a backdrop for "Nonna's," too.

Even more surprising, Vaughn has been called Sayegh's doppleganger? This was news we too were just now hearing.

We see it.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.