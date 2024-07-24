IRS Announces 'Revolutionary' Electronic Tax Filing System For NJ Residents

The program, called IRS Direct File, was tested in 12 states including New Jersey during the 2023 tax filing season.

Eligible taxpayers will be able to use Direct File, which is offered in English and Spanish, for their 2024 tax returns. The services has a deadline of April 15, 2025.

After Garden Staters complete their federal returns with Direct File, a link will direct them to New Jersey’s separate free filing system for their state returns.

During the pilot program last year, about 140,000 taxpayers claimed more than $90 million in refunds and saved an estimated $5.6 million in filing fees using the free online filing tool, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

More than 1 million New Jerseyans will be eligible to use the free online filing tool next filing season, federal officials said.

“The Direct File tool is revolutionary to our federal tax filing process, and it will make a world of difference for taxpayers in New Jersey and across the country," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press statement on Wednesday, July 24.

By cutting costly, for-profit tax filing software out of the equation with the free Direct File tool, "we are saving individuals and families in our state time and money," Murphy said. "I am thrilled that it will be an option for New Jerseyans in the coming filing season.”

