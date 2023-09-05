'Irretrievably Broken': Bergen's Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner, Report Says

The 34-year-old Wyckoff native filed for divorce from his wife and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner on Tuesday, Sept. 5, after four years of marriage, according to TODAY.com.

The petition obtained by TODAY claims the marriage is irretrievably broken. Jones and Turner wed in May 2019 and have been together since 2016. They have two young children together.

Fans speculated that the middle JoBro was diffusing the divorce rumor when he posted a photo of himself with brothers Nick and Kevin to Instagram, his wedding ring in plain sight on Labor Day Weekend.

The last photo he posted with 27-year-old Turner was on March 13. She, however, shared on just last month.

Jonas, along with brothers Nick and Kevin, is currently on the band's ambitious Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. where they perform every song from their first five albums, a setlist totaling more than 60 songs.

The brothers kicked off the tour with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium and will perform in their home state on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

To read the TODAY.com story, click here.

