Irate Resident, 69, Threatens Police With Screwdriver, Tries To Run Them Down: Wyckoff PD

It took two days, but borough police tracked down and arrested Vincent Hartung in Paterson, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Officer Joseph Benanti had originally gone to Hartung’s Russell Avenue home this past Monday, May 1, to discuss an earlier incident with him, the lieutenant said.

Hartung “immediately became aggressive and confrontational,” pointing a screwdriver at Benanti while threatening him and other officers, Soto said.

Soto and Officer John Rafferty returned with Benanti on Tuesday to issue Hartung a summons for his actions the day before. They found Hartung in his SUV in the driveway, the lieutenant said.

Seeing them, Hartung “drove the car directly towards the officers at a high rate of speed,” then took off toward Route 208 after they got out of the way, Soto said.

None of them were injured.

Hartung, who has operated a roofing business in Hawthorne, was arrested in Paterson on Thursday.

Wyckoff police charged him with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and two of resisting arrest by eluding. They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he inexplicably smiled for his mugshot.

A judge in Hackensack released Hartung on Friday, with conditions, pending further court action.

