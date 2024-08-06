Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 73°

SHARE

Intense Storms Knock Power To Thousands Across New Jersey

Fierce storms swept through the region Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, leaving thousands of New Jersey residents in the dark.

Outages on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Outages on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

As of 7:30 p.m., widespread outages were being reported by JCP&L. 

The towns with the most outages were in Morristown (1,600 customers), Holiday City - Berkeley (5,600), Hope (2,000), Hardwick (2,000), Far Hills (711); Readington (1,200), Lincroft (438), Brick Township (4,800), and Manasquan (882).

PSE&G was also working to restore power in Bloomfield (1,500 customers), Lawrence Township (225), and Willingboro (283).

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the region until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until late Tuesday.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE