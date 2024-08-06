Intense Storms Knock Power To Thousands Across New Jersey

As of 7:30 p.m., widespread outages were being reported by JCP&L.

The towns with the most outages were in Morristown (1,600 customers), Holiday City - Berkeley (5,600), Hope (2,000), Hardwick (2,000), Far Hills (711); Readington (1,200), Lincroft (438), Brick Township (4,800), and Manasquan (882).

PSE&G was also working to restore power in Bloomfield (1,500 customers), Lawrence Township (225), and Willingboro (283).

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the region until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until late Tuesday.

