'Insane Injury, Average Tackle:' NJ Teen Quarterback Suffers Broken Pelvis, Dislocated Hip

In the first three minutes of the game against Lenape Valley on Oct. 28, Cashius "Cash" Bowman — a Junior Knights eighth-grader from Dover — suffered two breaks in his pelvis and a dislocated left hip, Knights Coach Domenic Lepre said.

Cash was rushed to Morristown Memorial where he underwent emergency surgery to relocate the hip and put screws in his pelvis, leaving him in tremendous pain.

"It was pretty horrific," the coach said. "It is the most insane injury for the most average tackle you've seen in your life. Even the doctors are perplexed.

"You could play this game for 1,000 years and you'd never see something like that again."

According to Lepre, two boys came at Cash: One went for his right foot and the other got him from behind. Doctors think that because Cash's left knee hit the ground first, the weight of the boy behind him pushed his thigh up, dislocating his knee and breaking his pelvis.

"But you see a tackle like that ten, 15 times a game," the coach said. "It's incredible."

Cash was operated on by the surgeon who works on the NY Jets, Lepre said. He happened to be at the hospital that night.

"Even he was absolutely perplexed by the trauma," the coach noted.

He'll be in a rehabilitation center for at least another six weeks — an hour away from home —where his mom, Chantel Doe, is by his side every day.

The community is rallying to support Cash. More than $11,000 was raised by Friday, Nov. 17 in a GoFundMe organized by Lepre, who also is president of the Junior Knights Football and Cheer program which covers the towns of Wharton, Mine Hill, Dover and Rockaway Borough.

"The doctors are expecting the recovery to take at least a year," Lepre said. "They aren't sure if he will ever have normal control of his left foot. Scary thing for a 13-year-old boy who has always been a terrific athlete and a leader on the field."

Cash also starred in baseball, basketball and track. "You love having him on the team."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

