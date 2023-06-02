Infant, Mom Escape Serious Injury In Ridgewood Crash

The child was in a car seat when the Subaru Forester and a Honda CR-V crashed at the corner of Spring Avenue and South Irving Street shortly before noon Friday, June 2.

EMTs evaluated both and no further medical treatment was sought at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed.

Firefighters tended to a minor fuel spill from the crash, which is being investigated by village police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

