Plant Worker Dies In Central Jersey Industrial Accident: Reports

A plant worker died in a Central Jersey industrial accident this week, various reports say.

United Premium Foods
United Premium Foods Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
The female worker died in a heavy machinery accident at United Premium Foods on Amboy Avenue in Woodbridge Township, Friday afternoon, July 28, CBS News reports.

Lenore Uddyback-Fortson, regional director for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed an investigation is underway. 

United Premium Foods CEO Ken Mayer told the outlet the entire company was devastated by the loss of the longtime employee.

