'Incredible Talent:' Spirited NJ Performer Eric Ubl Dies, 34

A lifelong performer at heart, Eric grew up in Edison, his obituary says. He learned to play several instruments — piano, cello, acoustic and bass guitar, drums, and various brass — but could just as easily captivate audiences with the unique quality of his voice. He performed with groups including Pandora’s Promise, Midnight Mosaic, and Exit 10.

Eric started taking music lessons when he was six years old at Lou Rose in Edison and later started instructing students on the drums, piano, and guitar.

Impressively, he could play instruments without having to read sheet music — but had also mastered the technical and creative art of interpreting sheet music, his memorial says.

Eric graduated from Edison High School in 2007 before earning a business degree with a minor in psychology at Kean University. He then attended the SAE Institute of Technology in New York City to complete a yearlong audio engineering course and had worked in several management positions, including Apple, Planet Fitness, GoPuff, and Burlington, his obituary says.

Above all, Eric had an expressive soul that radiated endless positivity both on- and off-stage.

“He will be remembered for his bright smile, laugh and a truly amazing sense of humor,” reads his obituary.

Eric’s surviving family members include his loving parents, Arthur and Karen Ubl; sister, Jennifer Cerreta and brother-in-law Michael; niece and nephew, Savannah and Mikey, and many close friends.

Loved ones instantly took to social media to pen touching tributes — and performance clips — following Eric’s tragic passing:

“Just found out an old bandmate Eric passed away unexpectedly and I’m so sad,” reads a tribute from NJ musician Katja.

“He played amazing lead guitar and I was always in such awe at how quickly he learned such difficult parts. He made it look easy! On top of that, he was a really nice, chill dude. I’m so thankful to have known Eric for a little while and was able to witness his gift. Rest peacefully Eric.”

Eric’s celebration of life was scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at the Community Presbyterian Church in Edison.

“Rest in Paradise Eric Ubl,” reads a tribute from James Morgan. “You pushed me to a better musician and person with your friendship alone. You’re playing the great gig in the sky, hold it down til I get there.”

“He was an amazing musician,” reads another tribute.

"The world has lost an incredible talent today, much too soon.”

