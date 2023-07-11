Worker, 58, Electrocuted In Jersey Shore Accident: Police

Kevin McAdorey was working near 1040 Route 35 on a motorized scissor lift when the lift came in contact with power lines, causing McAdorey to fall 20 feet to the ground around 12:30 p.m., Middletown Police Chief of Police R. Craig Weber said.

McAdorey was unconscious when he was hospitalized, but was pronounced dead at Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

The incident is under investigation by the Middletown Twp. Police as well as the Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) based in Avenel.

