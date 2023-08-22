Fair 76°

SHARE

Impaired Driver In Illegally Parked Car Found With Coke, Pot, Xanax: North Arlington PD

A 37-year-old motorist found illegally parked in North Arlington was carrying significant amounts of cocaine, Xanax and pot, authorities said.

Juan D. Maldonado
Juan D. Maldonado Photo Credit: NAPD / BCJ (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Juan D. Maldonado was under the influence and had some of the drugs in plain view in the vehicle when officers approached him on River Road near Arlington Boulevard early Sunday, Aug. 20, Police Lt. Michael Horton said.

Maldonado, who the lieutenant said also had drugs on him, was taken into custody.

He was charged with DUI and 10 various drug-possession counts, including having them for sale, then was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released him the next day pending further court action.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE