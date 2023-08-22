Impaired Driver In Illegally Parked Car Found With Coke, Pot, Xanax: North Arlington PD

Juan D. Maldonado was under the influence and had some of the drugs in plain view in the vehicle when officers approached him on River Road near Arlington Boulevard early Sunday, Aug. 20, Police Lt. Michael Horton said.

Maldonado, who the lieutenant said also had drugs on him, was taken into custody.

He was charged with DUI and 10 various drug-possession counts, including having them for sale, then was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released him the next day pending further court action.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.