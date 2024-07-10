Illegal Botox, Lip Injections: Clifton Spa Owner Fined $10K, Banned From Biz, AG Says

Prompted by a tip from the public, an investigation found that Rasha Abdul N. Basuf, the former owner of the now-defunct Skyn Spa on Lakeview Avenue Clifton, unlawfully provided cosmetic services without the requisite professional licenses, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs said on Wednesday, July 10.

Between March and December 2023, Basuf — who is neither a licensed cosmetologist nor a physician — and her salon also provided services that exceeded those permitted under the salon’s skin care specialty shop license, and provided services that only licensed medical professionals are authorized to perform, Platkin said.

Those services include Botox and dermal filler injections, body contouring, laser hair removal, teeth whitening, permanent makeup, microblading, microneedling, and platelet rich plasma facials (also known as “vampire facials”), Platkin said.

The findings underscore the dangerous risks associated with so-called “med-spas” that offer aesthetic medical treatments in day-spa settings, Platkin said.

“No matter how elegant or professionally staffed a ‘med-spa’ may appear, without proper supervision and guidance from licensed, authorized medical personnel, consumers may be exposed to dangerous treatments that could have serious long-term consequences,” Platkin said. “As the med-spa industry continues to grow and evolve, we will continue to investigate and hold accountable individuals providing aesthetic services they are neither licensed nor qualified to perform.”

The public is urged to thoroughly vet the professional credentials of practitioners before undergoing any invasive beauty treatments, especially when the treatments are offered at discount or club prices, said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs.

“If you suspect someone is providing medical or cosmetic services without a license, please let us know," Fais said. "As the action announced today illustrates, a single tip can help us put a stop to unlawful activities that pose a serious threat to the public.”

