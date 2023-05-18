ID THEFT: Determined Detectives In Bergen Tie NYC Ex-Con To Stolen $18,000

Reon Adams, 32, of Brooklyn, was charged with ID theft and theft after he was pegged by Dumont Police Detective Lt. Luke Totten and Detective Sam Schlamowitz, Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

Borough police learned last October of the various unauthorized transactions completed throughout New Jersey and New York over the course of several months, the chief said.

Totten and Schlamowitz “conducted an extensive investigation,” he said, “and as result of old-fashioned police work were able to identify [Adams].”

The detectives obtained an arrest warrant, Joyce said.

Then, earlier this month, they were contacted by police in Bayonne who’d arrested Adams for an unrelated incident, the chief said.

Joyce, who was also wanted on an unspecified warrant out of Ridgefield Park, has a criminal history that includes the armed robbery of an Ozone Park cellphone store a decade ago, records show.

Joyce thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Financial Crimes and Intelligence units and detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct Detective Squad in East New York.

