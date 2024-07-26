ID Of NJ Woman Killed In Maine Plane Crash Released

Christina Chung, a Livingston resident, was identified as one of the victims after a small plane that took off from Morristown Municipal Airport before crashing and bursting into flames on the approach to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Maine around 12:25 p.m., the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

Michael Leibowitz, a 71-year-old Charleston, South Carolina, resident was the pilot killed in the crash.

Steve Heckman, Maine-based Trenton Volunteer Fire Chief said the plane crashed at the north end of the airport runway, where it erupted in flames. The Maine DEP responded for a fuel spill after the fire was placed under control.

Two people were killed after a small plane that took off from a North Jersey airport crashed and burst into flames in Maine on Thursday, July 25.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.