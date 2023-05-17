Here's Why Clifton's Grande Saloon Has Closed

The restaurant, which opened in 1974, announced the closure in a posting on its website on Tuesday, May 16. The restaurant has been closed since Sunday, May 14.

When reached for comment, Nick Cimmino of Grande Saloon said they are waiting for an architect to come to the restaurant and ensure everything is up to code — an answer that patrons say was not made transparent.

"Due to temporary circumstances, our beloved bar is currently closed," the restaurant said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your support. Rest assured, we're working diligently behind the scenes to reopen to the great citizens of Clifton."

