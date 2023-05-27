Iconic Hoboken Sandwich Shop Destroyed — But Still Open

Fiore's, a Hoboken sandwich shop known for its fresh mozzarella and in business since the early 1900s, fell victim to a burglary on Wednesday, May 24 around 11 p.m., city police spokeswoman Marci Rubin said.

Officers responding to the Adams Street deli saw stones had been thrown through the glass door and a window, Rubin said.

Nothing was taken from the store, and firefighters helped remove the remaining loose glass and secure the scene to maintain safety.

Hoboken PD continues to investigate and asks anyone with any information to call Detective Luis Rodriguez at 201-420-2100 X3142.

